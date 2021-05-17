Man Critically Injured After Shot Outside Of Corner Store In North Philadelphia

BREAKING:New Jersey Forest Fire Service Battling Active 70-Acre Wildfire In Bass River State Forest
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man was shot outside of a corner store in North Philadelphia overnight. It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of West York Street.

The man is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.