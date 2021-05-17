Man Critically Injured After Shot Outside Of Corner Store In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man was shot outside of a corner store in North Philadelphia overnight. It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of West York Street.
The man is in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.