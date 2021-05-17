PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rare flower has bloomed over the weekend at Temple University’s Ambler Campus — and it’s stinking the place up! It’s called a Corpse flower and looks and smells like death.
It’s rare to see even one of the flowers because the plant typically only blooms once every seven to 10 years. The bloom itself only lasts a couple of days.READ MORE: New Jersey Schools Will Open Full-Time For In-Person Learning This Fall For New School Year, Gov. Phil Murphy Says
Temple University wants you to help name the flowers. They set up a response form online.READ MORE: Wildfire 40% Contained After Burning 617 Acres In Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County
You can submit name suggestions for the small and larger flowers.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Phillies Manager Joe Girardi Gets Testy With Media Asking Questions About Dust-Up With Jean Segura In Dugout Sunday
If your name is chosen, you’ll win two tickets to Temple Ambler in Bloom, an annual garden party on September 11.