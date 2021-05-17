KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person was seriously injured in an elevator accident at a King of Prussia apartment building Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the building at 251 West Dekalb Pike.Pennsylvania Primary: 4 Ballot Questions, School Board Elections, Court Vacancies To Be Decided
Authorities say the elevator dropped several floors with three people inside at the time. Rescue teams initially rescued one person who was suffering from a broken leg.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Girl Shot While Playing With Friends In West Philadelphia, Police Say
Two others were then rescued, according to officials, including one person who was suffering from serious injuries.
There is no word on what caused the elevator to drop.MORE NEWS: Ocean County Residents Breathe Sigh Of Relief After Forest Fire Comes Dangerously Close To Homes
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.