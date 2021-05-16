PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a 37-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at the city’s jail. It happened at the detention center on the 8100 block of State Road, just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim is in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
They haven't made any arrests.
We're working to learn if the victim was an inmate.