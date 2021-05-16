PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s brand new details about an investigation into the mishandling of remains from victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing. Mayor Jim Kenney is now providing details on what will happen next.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley resigned this week after telling the city he authorized the cremation of some remains.

On Friday night, officials said the remains actually weren’t destroyed and were found in the medical examiner’s office.

On Sunday, Mayor Jim Kenney provided details on the next steps the city will take.

First, experts will review policies and procedures at the medical examiner’s office, especially as it relates to racial equity. Second, the city will engage what it calls “diverse stakeholders” related to how the MOVE bombing is commemorated long term. Third, a national search is underway for a permanent replacement for Dr. Farley.

The mayor says now that the remains have been found they’ll be returned to the family.

"We are getting to the bottom of many different disturbing questions, including why these remains were held for decades, and why they were still held after being directed to be cremated," Kenney said. "The remains can finally be returned to the next of kin and handled respectfully moving forward. I am committed to continuing to work closely with the Africa family and their representatives as this investigation continues."

