GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — More than 800 baby turtles are safe thanks to some quick thinking and a little innovation. Take a look at these photos from Stockton University.
The baby diamondback terrapins recently hatched and came across storm drains on streets in Ocean City, Ventnor and Margate.
They're small enough to slip through the cracks.
When a group of people noticed, they came to the rescue, crafting a customer scooper from an aquarium net, attached to a bamboo pole.
The turtles are now in a rescue program at Stockton University, where they’ll be cared for until they’re big enough to safely go back in the wild.