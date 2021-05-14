PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some state legislators are trying to get more money to prevent violence in Philadelphia. State Sen. Art Haywood is introducing the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, pushing for more funding from the state to fight crime in the city.
Leaders called the issue a Pennsylvania-wide conversation.
“Every community in Pennsylvania, in fact, every community in this country, is looking at an increase in violence, in gun violence. But also looking at an increase in despair for our young people. This is a state-wide fight,” State Sen. Vincent Hughes said.
Lawmakers say they are hoping to pull funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.