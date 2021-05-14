Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire in North Philadelphia, early Friday morning. It happened on the 3400 block of Dillman Street, around 3 a.m.Teenager Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia
The flames spread to a nearby house.READ MORE: Portion Of Kelly Drive Closed Until Saturday Evening For Stotesbury Regatta
There’s no report of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Seven Years After Her Disappearance, Still No Traces Of What Happened To Amanda DeGuio