Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire in North Philadelphia, early Friday morning. It happened on the 3400 block of Dillman Street, around 3 a.m.

The flames spread to a nearby house.

There’s no report of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

