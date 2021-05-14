PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no question about it, with the vaccination rate continuing to climb in the United States, many people are looking to travel again. So where can you plan your revenge travel trip? And more importantly, what will that look like?

Every day, more Americans are dusting off their suitcases and heading to the airport.

According to CBS News travel contributor Peter Greenberg, national parks have been so popular that many are already booked.

“The new hot destinations are state parks — Traverse City, Michigan; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Eureka, California; Merced; Bend, Oregon; Bozeman, Montana,” Greenberg said.

So what are the chances you can book a European vacation?

“The European Union announced, starting this summer, fully vaccinated Americans will not need to quarantine to go there,” Greenberg said.

And that vaccine card will be just as important as your passport.

“You have to carry it. What you need to do is photocopy it and keep three copies,” Greenberg said.

But Yafa Neer, of Vista Travel, is advising her clients to hold off a bit longer on Europe.

“I want them to have the experience, and in order for them to have an experience, things need to be open and they need to be able to move freely anywhere they want to go,” Neer said.

Neer, who is busy again after more than a year of no business, says she’s booking a lot of honeymooners.

“They go to the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii,” she said.

If you’re ready to book Greenberg says now is the time.

“Airfares are rising 7% per week. And that’s compounded, so the longer you wait, you can do the math,” he said.

And be prepared to pay top dollar for rental cars. According to Greenberg, many companies sold off much of their fleet during the pandemic.

Cruise lines are still waiting for their green light to sail. The CDC says that could happen this summer. Many lines are considering a vaccine mandate for passengers.