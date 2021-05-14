ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Cheltenham Township are investigating after a body was found in Elkins, Thursday. Chopper 3 was over New 2nd Street at Tookany Creek Parkway.Philadelphia Among Top 50 Cities Where You're Likely To Be In An Accident
Authorities have identified the victim as 50-year-old Christian Williams, of Philadelphia.READ MORE: Teenager Critically Injured After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia
The DA’s Office says a person walking their dog found Williams dead inside of a vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say Williams was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Respond To Vehicle Fire In North Philadelphia
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).