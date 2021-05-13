PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with a victim from an armed carjacking at a Port Richmond Wawa on Thursday morning. The woman stopped for gas at Wawa and moments later things took a terrible turn.
Like so many area commuters, the victim stopped to fill up on gas Thursday morning. But instead of pumping up, she found herself being held at gunpoint and her car was stolen by a number of suspects.
Police have been methodically reviewing a blue SUV at East Belgrade and Madison Streets dusting it for fingerprints — next to a park and church where children come to play.
Officials were at the scene just after 10 a.m. to recover an Audi that was stolen at gunpoint from a Wawa about a mile and a half away on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue.
The victim, who is from New Jersey says it all happened rather quickly.
She spoke exclusively with CBS3 moments after police located her vehicle, telling us that she stopped at the Wawa to get gas and before she knew it she was confronted by a number of males.
"Three young kids and they just jumped into the car with me while I was pumping gas," the victim said. "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry I just feel so overwhelmed."
The victim is still a bit shaken up and is currently at east detectives talking to police.