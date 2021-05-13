PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire officials say someone intentionally started a fire that left the historic St. Leo’s Church in Tacony in ruins. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Citizens Crime Commission are now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The fire destroyed the historic church Sunday evening. It took hours to get the blaze under control.
The next day firefighters had to knock down the iconic steeple, afraid it could topple over.
ATF, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office are working together to investigate this crime of violence.
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the fire should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can also be made to the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s office via mobile device by following: bit.ly/PHLarsontips.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential.