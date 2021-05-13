BREAKING:Philly Health Commissioner Resigns Over Mishandling Of Remains Belonging To Victims Of 1985 MOVE Bombing
By CBS3 Staff
ELKINS PARK, Pa.

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Cheltenham Township are investigating after a body was found in Elkins, Thursday. Chopper 3 was over New 2nd Street at Tookany Creek Parkway.

Authorities have identified the victim as 50-year-old Christian Williams, of Philadelphia.

The DA’s Office says a person walking their dog found Williams dead inside of a vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Williams was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).