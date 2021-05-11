NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery and Bucks Counties have begun administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 years and older after it was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A Montgomery County spokesperson said that over 300 children between the ages of 12 and 15 had signed up to get vaccinated on Tuesday at the county's mall vaccination sites. The spokesperson said that number did not include walk-up appointments.
“Our goal remains to continue to get as many shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the spokesperson said.
Eyewitness News confirmed that Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia Counties are awaiting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices go-ahead before they begin vaccinating children between 12 and 15.
The Montgomery County spokesperson said the “ACIP’s role is to recommend vaccine schedules for children, but that is a recommendation only. Under all relevant legal authority, once the FDA gives approval, a prescriber is permitted to prescribe the vaccine. Since ACIP does not have any role in determining whether we begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and up starting today, we chose to move ahead.”
Pennsylvania officials said Tuesday they're awaiting the CDC nod before green-lighting the vaccine for children between 12-15.
The CDC advisory group is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.