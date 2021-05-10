PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has a commuter alert for drivers who use the Walt Whitman Bridge. There will be a new traffic pattern with only one travel lane in each direction beginning Monday.
This will take place on Interstate 76 between Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue.READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Starts Phase 3 Hybrid Learning Plan For Grades 6 Through 9
Lanes are being closed for construction work which is expected to be completed at the end of August.READ MORE: Man Killed, 2 Other People Injured In Kensington Triple Shooting
In addition, several ramps are now closed. They include:MORE NEWS: Officials Concerned Iconic Steeple At St. Leo's Could Collapse After 2-Alarm Fire Tears Through Tacony Church
- The entrance ramp from Broad Street North to I- 76 West
- The exit ramp I-76 West to Penrose Avenue
- The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue North to I-76 East
Officials suggest travelers allow for additional travel time or consider alternate routes.