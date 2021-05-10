PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia homicide detectives have eight new cases on their hands after a weekend of non-stop violence. Police are pleading for people to put the guns down following senseless shootings that went on all weekend long.

The gun violence crisis is affecting communities all over the city.

Homicide rates are soaring in Philadelphia — 186 as Monday evening. Homicide by shooting cases have increased 40% from 2020, according to records reviewed by CBS3.

A deadly Mother’s Day weekend left seven people dead and 25 people shot. Police say the responsibility to make change lies largely within the community.

“It’s up to the community, it’s up to these individuals that are committing these acts of violence. They have to take a step back and say, ‘Wow, is this really worth it? Are we going to continue to go in this direction,'” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

As percentages year over year go, Philadelphia is double digits ahead of homicides, even in Chicago. That city is experiencing a 20% climb versus Philadelphia’s 36% spike.

Investigators point to anomalies, like the leap in retaliatory shooting cases in Olney. That figure year over year across the city is up a whopping 85%.

With warmer weather trends of increased gun violence on the doorstep, police commanders will tell you they are very concerned.

“This is more violence than I’ve ever seen so we’re very concerned. We need people to put down the guns, to know that if someone has a gun they gotta let us know so we could try to intervene before that gun gets used in a crime,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

The statistics are alarming.

The most startling one involves children and teens. This time last year, there were eight juvenile homicide victims. This year, the number is 20 so far in 2021 — a 150% year over year increase.