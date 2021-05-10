PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an update to a story we previously told you about regarding plans for a natural gas reliability station. The public now has a chance to weigh in on PECO’s plans for a natural gas reliability station in Marple Township.

Neighbors have worried about the proposal for an empty lot at Sproul and Cedar Grove Roads.

They say it’s too close to homes, businesses and a local restaurant.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is hosting two public input hearings via the telephone.

They’ll be on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you would like to attend you must register ahead of time. To preregister email Judge DeVoe’s legal assistant, Nick Miskanic, at nmiskanic@pa.gov. You must provide your first and last name, the date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify, the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing, and if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

You can also pre-register by phone by calling Judge DeVoe’s office at 412-565-3550 and leave a message providing your first and last name, the date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify, the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing, a phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if we need to contact you, your email address, if you have one, and if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.