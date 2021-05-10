PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an especially violent Mother’s Day weekend in Philadelphia, the gun violence continued Monday evening. Four shootings have left two men dead and at least four others injured.
A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the face in the city's Germantown neighborhood. It happened on the 5000 block of Wade Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
Elsewhere Monday, a shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion left a 20-year-old man dead. It happened near North 29th and Oakdale Streets around 5 p.m.
Police say the man was shot in the face, chest and arm and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
In Kensington, another 20-year-old was killed after being shot in the chest. It happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street just before 4 p.m.
A 28-year-old man was also shot in the incident. He is in stable condition.
A double shooting in North Philadelphia left a 45-year-old man fighting for his life. It happened on the 3400 block of North Howard Street just before 5 p.m.
The 45-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is currently listed in critical condition.
Additionally, a 72-year-old man was shot once in the cheek. He is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.
The Monday afternoon outburst of gunfire follows a weekend that left seven people dead and 25 people shot.
"This is more violence than I've ever seen so we're very concerned. We need people to put down the guns, to know that if someone has a gun they gotta let us know so we could try to intervene before that gun gets used in a crime," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
