PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an especially violent Mother’s Day weekend in Philadelphia, the gun violence continued Monday evening. Four shootings have left two men dead and at least four others injured.

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the face in the city’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened on the 5000 block of Wade Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.