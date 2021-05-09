PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day weekend always means a race to beat breast cancer here in Philadelphia. The tradition continued Sunday with the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.
The opening ceremony was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Afterward, supports like Tynisha Carter and her family walked to raise money.
They tackled Kelly Drive.
Carter is a breast cancer survivor.
CBS3 is proud to be a part of this annual tradition.