PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence is an epidemic in Philadelphia, and the exact solution remains unknown, but some are hoping a new U.S. Department of Justice proposal could make a difference.

The Justice Department is now proposing a rule that would make it harder for people looking to purchase parts to make ghost guns. The new rule would broaden the definition of a firearm, requiring some gun-making kits to include a serial number.

The current loophole in federal firearms law allows people who are prohibited from owning a gun to obtain them by simply making it themselves.

Law enforcement officials say ghost guns have been turning up at crime scenes and are increasingly being purchased by gang members.

Privately made firearms cannot be traced. Even though those weapons may not have serial numbers, local law enforcement says shell casings may still lead them back to the shooter.

Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says it’s going to take a long-term, sustainable effort to fix the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia.

“We have to try every sort of method we have, every relationship we have,” Evans said, “We have the use the religious community, the civic community, the business community because this is affecting the entire city, the state, and the nation. And the fact that the president of the United States stated very clearly that this gun violence is an epidemic. I have never seen a president do that from the Rose Garden. So, understand that he has raised the issues and it affects us all.”

Under the proposed rule, retailers would be required to run background checks before selling kits that contain parts to make a homemade gun.

