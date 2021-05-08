RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — She’s a Philadelphia native with a passion for sports. Now, this coach is bringing her love for the game to young girls in the city.

Three years ago, the word lacrosse meant nothing to Chloe Kennedy.

“Didn’t even know what it was at first,” Chloe said.

Now, the seventh grader can’t stop playing thanks to Jazmine Smith, her coach and creator of Eyekonz Sports.

“I love this game. I love what we’re doing,” Smith said. “I love what these girls are doing. They’re breaking the glass ceiling.”

A former college basketball player, Smith was born in North Philly and eventually played lacrosse for Radnor High School. Recognizing the greatness of the game but its lack of availability in Philadelphia, she brought it home to girls ages 5 to 19 looking for an outlet.

“For me being an African American living in Radnor, growing up in Radnor, going to schools, I was the only one,” Smith said. “I felt like this sport gave me so many different opportunities and access.”

Consider Saturday’s contest full circle with Smith leading her lacrosse team against her alma mater, and Chloe anchoring the Eyekonz defense.

“With our sisterhood, it’s a bond,” Chloe said. “We’re not just each other teammates, we’re sisters.”

And Smith?

She refers to herself as an “extension mother,” and then some.

“I try to be understanding, but as maternal but as hardcore as possible,” Smith said.

“Amazing coach, I love her,” Chloe said. “She is like a second mom to me.”

Eyekonz won the lacrosse game, 8-7, but the scoreboard is not the only spot these W’s are mounting.

“She encouraged me to step out and be confident in myself,” Chloe said. “If I wasn’t more confident in myself, I wouldn’t be here today.”