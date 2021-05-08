MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Farmers Market is back for a 15th season. In addition to the old favorites, this year the weekly market has some new additions.

“I miss everybody,” Eddie McGaurn, executive chef of The Soup Bar, said. “I can’t sit still for too long.”

The hustle never stops for McGaurn — not even COVID-19. He owns The Soup Bar in Palmyra. Less than a month ago, he was in the ICU battling COVID pneumonia.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he said. “It was a little scary for a while.”

McGaurn had to temporarily shut down his permanent location, but Saturday morning, he was back at it at the Burlington County Farmers Market.

He credits his employees and loyal customers for helping him get through it. They raised nearly $10,000 for his hospital bills and business.

“I was humbled by it, just couldn’t believe the response I got,” McGaurn said. “It actually brought tears to my eyes in the hospital.”

McGaurn is one of the dozens of local vendors at the farmers market, and while most are selling organic vegetables and home-baked goods, Geoff Bado is selling beer.

“I’m a believer in beer should make you happy,” Bado said. “It doesn’t have to make you stupid.”

Bado owns Zed’s Beer based out of Marlton.

This is the first year that craft brewers can sell beer at New Jersey farmers markets. Craft brewers who have a special permit can now sell their beer at farmers markets.

“It’s really nice to hear that someone up in Trenton is actually listening to us,” McGaurn said, “and we appreciate that.”