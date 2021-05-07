PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local businesses are eager to get back to normal. Some are offering some perks for getting your first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“We’ve got 12 different beers on draft. There’s things from IPAs, as you mentioned, all the way to things that are lighter, darker beers,” Evil Genius Beer Company Owner Trevor Hayward said.

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine during the month of May could come with some perks if you enjoy barley and hops.

“We’re offering a free beer to anyone who brings in their vaccination card and is getting their first vaccination in May,” Hayward said.

Evil Genius Beer Company has been located on the 1700 block of North Front Street in Fishtown for four years now. But it’s one of the first breweries in the commonwealth to offer a free 16-ounce beer for showing proof of your first COVID-19 vaccine during the month of May.

“Everyone has the right to choose if they do or do not want to get vaccinated. However, we encourage people to do so, as we believe it’ll bring all of these restrictions that we’re all under out of the way and more quickly if more people are vaccinated,” Hayward said.

Though New Jersey has already teamed up with local breweries to get more folks vaccinated, the Fishtown brewery is hoping other establishments in Pennsylvania join in on the effort.

“I’d love to see many more places in the state and in the city here offering something similar to help encourage people to get their vaccination so that we can all get back to a new sense of normalcy,” Hayward said.

The campaign will run through the end of May but the owner is considering extending it through Philly Beer Week in June.