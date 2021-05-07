PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced Friday afternoon that they have claimed running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers after the running back was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this week. A former second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, Johnson joins an Eagles running backs room that has Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell already.
Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/wLCDFnBHR2
The 23-year-old back tallied 283 carries for 1,225 yards and pulled in 61 receptions for 527 yards with 11 total touchdowns in his three years in Detroit. He was the team’s leading rusher in his rookie season in 2018 (641 yards) averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. In 2019, he dealt with injuries that limited him to eight games but still led the Lions in rushing (403 yards).
Last season, he was replaced in the rotation by veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie DeAndre Swift. But, he continued to show solid hands (72.3% catch rate) and had 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 average).
A two-year starter at Auburn, Johnson rushed for 2,494 yards and added 478 receiving yards in his career with the Tigers. The Lions selected him with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In the Eagles’ running back room, he’s more in the mold of Jordan Howard, a physical runner who can provide a change of pace to Sanders, Scott and Gainwell.