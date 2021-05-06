Temple University Salutes Its Graduates With Mix Of Virtual, In-Person Ceremonies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University is honoring its graduates with both virtual and in-person celebrations. Temple’s 134th annual commencement got underway virtually Thursday morning.
The school is conferring degrees to more than 10,000 graduates.
Temple is conducting a series of smaller in-person graduation ceremonies organized by the school.
Graduates in the College of Public Health took part in their ceremony Thursday morning.