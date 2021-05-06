LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a 7-Eleven worker. A surveillance camera captured a picture of the wanted man.Philadelphia's Mayor, Police Commissioner Host Town Hall To Address Rise In Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
The assault happened on the 100 block of City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd just after midnight Wednesday.
The store owner says the man came into the store asking for a $5,000 money order.
"He punched him here [in the face] and pushed him so he fell on the floor," store owner Mohammad Rahman said.
Police say the man then left the store in a light blue 2001 to 2004 Hyundai SUV.