At Least 1 Person Rushed To Hospital After Fiery 3-Vehicle Crash In Delaware County

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A serious multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County has left at least one person injured. It happened just before midnight Wednesday on the 900 block of Chester Pike in Prospect Park.
Police say three cars collided right in front of the Wawa.
One of the cars caught fire.
Medics rushed one person to the hospital. No word on their condition.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.