$30,000 Reward Now Offered In Shooting Death Of Ruth Anna Nobles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The reward to find the person who murdered a Philadelphia woman has now increased to $30,000. Ruth Anna Nobles was shot and killed on West Hunting Park Avenue on April 7.At Least 1 Person Rushed To Hospital After Fiery 3-Vehicle Crash In Delaware County
The city put up $20,000 to the reward fund.READ MORE: COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Wants All Schools In State To Have In-Person Instruction
And the other $10, 000 is from the Citizens Crime Commission.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 1 Injured Following Crash On Dekalb Pike In Lower Gwynedd