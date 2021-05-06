Black-Owned Bakery 'Sweet T's' Opens At Reading Terminal Market

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The first known black-owned bakery is opening at the Reading Terminal Market and it has some sweet offerings! Sweet T’s Bakery celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

They offer a line of sweet potato-based baked goods. Pie and cheesecake are their specialties.

Owners Tia and Mark El also created four signature lemonade and iced teas as part of their menu.

Sweet T’s is taking over the former Metropolitan Bakery space.

The owners say opening at Reading Terminal is a dream come true.