PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Xfinity Live! is reopening to fans on May 18, after being closed in November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The venue will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines when it reopens.
In April, Xfinity Live! said it was looking to fill roughly 200 positions. The popular space held a weekend job fair on April 10 to help rebuild nearly its entire staff from scratch after closing.
“I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like when everything really starts to come back,” Xfinity Live! COO Tony Monaco said in April. “The more things added here, the more energy that’s down here.”