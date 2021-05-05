PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia native Will Smith is ready to shed some of those pandemic pounds. And, he wants you to see his transformation.
The two-time Oscar nominee took to social media to say he's ready to get fit and he's going to document it.
Smith will work to rebuild his body as part of a six-part unscripted series on YouTube.
Will said he loves the body that carried him through the pandemic, but he wants to feel better and get in the "best shape of his life."