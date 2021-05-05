ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to connect with small businesses and to rally support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Emhoff spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News after the visit.

Emhoff’s visit is part of the Biden administration’s “Getting Back on Track Tour.”

Emhoff kicked off his visit to Allentown on Wednesday by touring a few businesses, including the Colony Meadery, which makes alcoholic drinks from honey. It’s also a business that stayed open during the pandemic thanks to two rounds of funding from the payroll protection program.

“I was really excited to have the second gentleman come to our district,” Rep. Susan Wild said. “I think it’s really important that the administration is reaching out to communities like ours.”

“It was so inspiring. You heard what I heard, these messages of hope,” Emhoff said. “These small businesses that went through an incredibly horrible year like we all have, but they’re still standing. They talked about adaptation. They also talked about community and how this community came together to help these businesses, irrespective of party. They didn’t talk about that. They were, all was one, one country, one community coming together. I’m leaving this event feeling good, smiling, very hopeful.”

Emhoff also headed a roundtable discussion with other businesses from the Lehigh Valley, and in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Eyewitness News, he highlighted the need for Biden’s nearly $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“You can see how important this is on this whole southeast corridor — south and north — just to connect these communities and increase our economy and get this economy moving again,” Emhoff said. “It’s very important.”

“So, I think the plan would be a boon to our community,” Wild said.

The second gentleman told business owners that he will be speaking with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about their discussions and how their businesses survived during the pandemic.