Philadelphia Unveils $2 Million Summer Tourism Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and tourism officials announced plans to promote the summer tourism season. It is the latest step on the city’s road to recovery.

It’s been a year since Philly kicked off outdoor dining, and Wednesday is another turning point in getting our city back on track. The city has a summer marketing strategy aimed at drawing tourists to our town.

There’s a $2 million campaign to aid in the industry’s economic recovery. And with over 70% of Americans planning to take a vacation between Memorial Weekend and Labor Day, the city is using National Travel and Tourism week to promote safe travel to Philly.

The tourism and hospitality sector accounts for 40% of jobs lost in the county since February of last year.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware plan on lifting most, if not all, restrictions by Memorial Day but in Philadelphia, the city is proceeding with caution while pushing to welcome tourists.

“We’re not out of it yet and we need to be careful but we also need to celebrate and be assured the case counts are going down, which they are, and that people are getting vaccinated. We need more people vaccinated,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philly isn’t waiting till summer. Right now you can support the local economy with Latino Restaurant Week. And people visiting can enjoy buy one, get one free museum tickets when you purchase from the Visitors Center.