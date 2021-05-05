PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two separate recalls of the Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills have been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton after one child died and more than 70 incidents were reported. Officials say consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or another qualified remedy.

About 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall. The CPSC said that there has been one child death and 70 other injuries tied to the treadmills. But when the federal safety agency issued a warning about the dangers last month, Peloton took the unusual step of refusing to recall them.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC’s request,” said Peloton CEO John Foley. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

Shares of Peloton were down 6% on the news.

The recall involves the Peloton Tread+ treadmill with model number TR01. It has a running deck space of 67 inches, a 32-inch HD touchscreen and a slatted belt. It was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed the Tread+ in September 2020.

The model number TR01 is printed on a black sticker located on the top end cap in the front of the treadmill deck.

The reason for the recall includes hazards of adult users, children pets and objects being pulled underneath the rear o the treadmill — posing a risk of injury or death.

Peloton has stopped the sale and distribution of the Tread+ and is continuing to work on additional hardware modifications.

Consumers were first warned of injury risks reported by Peloton users in April.

The Tread was only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release in the United States from November 2020 to about March 2021.

CNN contributed to this report.