SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Court papers say a Bucks County man facing charges in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol may have been located because his wife posted on social media. Prosecutors say these photos show Gary Edwards of Southampton inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to court papers, an FBI agent was tipped off by Facebook posts written by Edwards’ wife.
The FBI said they found photos and video of Edwards inside the Capitol.
Edwards was arrested on Tuesday in Northampton Township.
He made an initial court appearance and was released.