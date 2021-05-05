BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a person in critical condition. The crash happened on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a silver car with front right damage hit a person and then took off.
CBS3 is told the victim is in critical condition.
Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is urged to contact the police.