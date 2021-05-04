PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday is the last day for people who live in Philadelphia to walk into the FEMA-run vaccination clinic in Center City to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the last call for people to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single Johnson & Johnson shot at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Arch Streets.

The FEMA-run vaccine site at the PA Convention Center is accepting final first dose walk-ins until 5p @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Rp8Pa2P5pD — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 4, 2021

Officials with the FEMA-run vaccination clinic are giving a final friendly reminder to those who want to be vaccinated that time is running out. The last walk-ins are being accepted until 5 p.m.

“It’s a busy day here but at the same time, we still have a lot of walk-up opportunities for folks who want to come out and get their Pfizer dose one. You come here you get your Pfizer dose one. Three weeks later you get your Pfizer dose two, but we also have J&J here today,” Charlie Elison with FEMA said.

After Tuesday, workers will only give out the second Pfizer dose and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The plan is to close the Convention Center site by May 25.

Meantime, a second FEMA-run vaccine site at the Esperanza Health Center is accepting its final walk-ins at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Both sites will continue to be around for a little while longer as they distribute second doses.