PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another community in Philadelphia is mourning on Tuesday night. Eyewitness News was outside Belmont Charter School, where staff, friends, and family of Bahair Walker gathered to grieve and remember.
Walker was a substitute teacher at Belmont Charter School and he and his siblings were also graduates of the West Philadelphia high school.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Business Owners See Light At End Of Tunnel With COVID Restrictions Set To Be Lifted On May 31
Walker was shot and killed last week.READ MORE: Philadelphia Neighborhood Remembering Another Young Life, 13-Year-Old Libby Carter, Lost To Gun Violence
No arrests have been made in his murder.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ritz-Carlton Hotel Room
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.