1 Dead After Intense Flames Rip Through Trenton Home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person is dead after flames tore through a home in Trenton, early Monday morning. Firefighters say they found a body inside the home at North Clinton Avenue and Poplar Street.
The fierce fire started around 3 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire marshall has been called to that scene to investigate.
No word on what may have caused the fire.