1 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Quadruple Shooting In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Police say someone fired at multiple people around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Burton Street.
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed, and a woman and two other men are recovering from graze wounds.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In Somerton New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Make Major Announcement Monday On Easing Restrictions, Vaccinations
So far no word on what sparked the violence.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: 5 Children, 2 Adults Injured After Rollover Crash On I-295 In Mount Laurel Township
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.