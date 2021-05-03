1 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Quadruple Shooting In Frankford

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Police say someone fired at multiple people around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Burton Street.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed, and a woman and two other men are recovering from graze wounds.

So far no word on what sparked the violence.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.