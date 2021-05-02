PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The high temperature in Philadelphia soared to 84 degrees on Sunday — nearly 15 degrees above the region’s average high which is 70 degrees. The warm air will stick around, however, the pattern turns unsettled for the first half of the work week.

A series of mid and upper-level disturbances will swing through the region to generate rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the course of several days.

The muggy factor will increase into the day tomorrow and conditions stay fairly sticky until a cold front drops in on Wednesday. The frontal passage will usher in much drier air and bring the period of active weather to a brief close.

Keep the umbrella handy, as widely scattered showers are likely to develop tomorrow afternoon.

More widespread activity and a chance of downpours materialize Monday evening into the night as the atmospheric moisture content becomes robust.

Tuesday should be mainly dry during the day with a fair amount of steamy sunshine — but during the early evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms is set to fire up.

Models are in some disagreement on the extent and longevity of the activity.

The GFS is currently painting quite a soggy picture for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will feature the most widespread and persistent wet weather as a surface cold front draws near.

Expect periods of rain and embedded thunderstorm both in the morning and in the afternoon.

The rain chances will end Wednesday night as much drier air in association with high pressure builds in across the region.

Thursday will be sunny, cooler, and comfortable before our next rain chance quickly takes shape in the form of a coastal low on Friday.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the region’s latest forecast.