PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened along the 2100 block of West Dauphin Street shortly before 3 p.m.
A 20-year-old John Doe was shot once in the head and placed in critical condition.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was placed in stable condition.
Another John Doe, also believed to be in his 20s, was shot once in the stomach and placed in stable condition.
All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.
No arrest has been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
