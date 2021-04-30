PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia elementary school is shutting down due to spreading COVID-19 cases. In a letter written to students and staff, officials at William H. Loesche Elementary School said multiple virus cases have been identified in the school.
The Philadelphia Department of Health has advised the school to close until May 14.
Meanwhile, the School District of Philadelphia is trying to find a way for high schools to have a prom, or at least reimagine what one would look like amid a pandemic.
According to city data, as of Friday, 28.5% of Philadelphia residents are fully vaccinated and 43.7% are partially vaccinated. As of Friday morning, 49% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 3.4 million residents in the commonwealth are fully vaccinated.