PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After taking the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama in Round 1 on Thursday night, the Eagles shored up their offensive line depth Friday — with another ‘Bama player. With the 37th overall pick, the Eagles selected Alabama center/guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, started 12 games at center in 2020 before tearing his ACL in December.

Jason Kelce, 33, is back for another year at center with the Eagles but Dickerson has experience at both center and guard.

In the third round, the Eagles traded down three spots and selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Birds sent No. 70 to the Carolina Panthers for Nos. 73 and 191.

Williams had 10 tackles for loss in 10 games last season. He can also bench press 500 pounds!

Eagles 3rd RD pick benched 500 lbs last month Hello Milton Williams pic.twitter.com/hekE6F7Om4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

On Thursday night, the Eagles traded up to No. 10 with the Cowboys, leapfrogging the Giants, to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith won the Heisman with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. On top of that, he torched Ohio State in the National Champions for three touchdowns and 215 yards in the first half.

Smith played with Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts at Alabama in 2017.

Here are the remaining Eagles’ picks:

Round 4 – No. 123

Round 5 – No. 150

Round 6 – No. 189

Round 6 – No. 191

Round 6 – No. 224

Round 6 – No. 225

Round 7 – No. 234

Round 7 – No. 240