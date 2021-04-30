PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After taking the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama in Round 1 on Thursday night, the Eagles shored up their offensive line depth Friday — with another ‘Bama player. With the 37th overall pick, the Eagles selected Alabama center/guard Landon Dickerson.
With the 37th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select C Landon Dickerson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/bnoSI6eeO1READ MORE: Residents Of 2 Philadelphia Neighborhoods 'Can't Get Away' From ATV, Dirt Bike Noise All Hours Of Day
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2021
Dickerson, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, started 12 games at center in 2020 before tearing his ACL in December.
Jason Kelce, 33, is back for another year at center with the Eagles but Dickerson has experience at both center and guard.
In the third round, the Eagles traded down three spots and selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Birds sent No. 70 to the Carolina Panthers for Nos. 73 and 191.
READ MORE: Man Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured In Burlington City Double Shooting, Authorities Say
More talent for the trenches.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: NFLN/Draft-A-Thon on @NFL pic.twitter.com/863NNteUhZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021
Williams had 10 tackles for loss in 10 games last season. He can also bench press 500 pounds!
Eagles 3rd RD pick benched 500 lbs last month
Hello Milton Williams
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021
On Thursday night, the Eagles traded up to No. 10 with the Cowboys, leapfrogging the Giants, to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Smith won the Heisman with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. On top of that, he torched Ohio State in the National Champions for three touchdowns and 215 yards in the first half.
Smith played with Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts at Alabama in 2017.
Here are the remaining Eagles’ picks:MORE NEWS: Philadelphia's William H. Loesche Elementary School Closing Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases
Round 4 – No. 123
Round 5 – No. 150
Round 6 – No. 189
Round 6 – No. 191
Round 6 – No. 224
Round 6 – No. 225
Round 7 – No. 234
Round 7 – No. 240