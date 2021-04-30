TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Beaches, boardwalks, and the best pizza in the United States. New Jersey was ranked as the best pizza state in the nation by Food and Wine magazine.

According to the magazine, Jersey City, specifically, is home to the best pizza in the country — with Razza on Grove Street and Bread & Salt being featured.

Other pizza places in New Jersey the magazine mentioned are Papa’s and De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville, Rosie’s in Point Pleasant, Manco & Manco in Ocean City, and Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth, among others.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania was rated as the seventh-best pizza state in the U.S.

“Philadelphia is one of those intensely lucky cities that not only has an overwhelming amount of pizza but is also, stylistically, all over the map,” the magazine wrote.

Some places the magazine highlighted in Philadelphia are La Rosa Pizzeria in South Philly, Tacconelli’s in Port Richmond, Pizzeria Beddia in Kensington, and Pizza Shackamaxon in Fishtown.

As for Delaware, Food and Wine said the state’s “pizza education will be brief, but memorable, and if you are lucky it will happen in Rehoboth Beach on a beautiful summer evening, just steps from the sand.”

Grotto Pizza and Nicola Pizza are two Delaware pizzerias the magazine featured.

Connecticut, New York, Illinois, and Michigan rounded out the top five pizza states in the nation.

For more on Food and Wine’s pizza rankings, click here.