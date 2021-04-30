2 People Injured Following 3-Alarm House Fire In Medford

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were injured following a three-alarm house fire in Burlington County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Branch Street in Medford.
Firefighters say they arrived to find flames, smoke and hoarding conditions.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH Friday May Lead To Power Outages, Downed Trees Man In U-Haul Arrested After Attempting To Steal Purse, Striking Outdoor Diners In Fishtown, Philadelphia Police Say
The victims are being treated for burns.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden To Visit 30th Street Station In Philadelphia On Amtrak's 50th Anniversary
No word on what sparked the fire.