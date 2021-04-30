2 People Injured Following 3-Alarm House Fire In Medford

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Medford news

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were injured following a three-alarm house fire in Burlington County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Branch Street in Medford.

Firefighters say they arrived to find flames, smoke and hoarding conditions.

The victims are being treated for burns.

No word on what sparked the fire.