Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gun violence has taken another life in Philadelphia. A 49-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and killed in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near North 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

So far, no arrests.

Police hope surveillance video will help them find the killer.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.