PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of a building collapsed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, Friday morning. It happened on the 2500 block of East Letterly Street.
Parts of the walls and windows could be seen dangling in the wind.
Philadelphia firefighters tell Eyewitness News part of a wall in the structure collapsed.
No word yet on what may have caused this.