PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Burlington County worth $1 million. The ticket matched five of the white balls drawn in yesterday’s Powerball jackpot.
It was sold at Township News Center on Mount Holly Road in Burlington.
There was also a winning ticket in Philadelphia. A ticket in yesterday's Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing is worth $1.75 million.
It was sold at the Lukoil station on Adams Avenue.
The winner has one year to claim the prize.