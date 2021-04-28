PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An alleged would-be robber has been hospitalized after a stabbing in a South Philadelphia playground. Police said the incident happened at a park at South 25th Street and Snyder Avenue.
According to police, a witness told investigators that the 18-year-old man was trying to rob people in the playground when an unknown individual proceeded to stab the man 10 times in the back.
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
At this point, police said there are no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.